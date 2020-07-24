Annie P. Norris, 86,of Hampton, Virginia, passed peacefully on Wednesday, July, 22,2020, with her trusted and faithful dog, Junior by her side. She will forever be remembered as a kind, caring and strong willed woman. Annie was born and raised into farming life in eastern North Carolina in 1933. She later moved to Virginia after marrying her husband, Jonas H. Norris. The happy couple had one son, Stevie J. Norris, and Annie spent her days as a housewife, caring for her husband, son and family. Annie was known in the area for her sewing skills and her amazing quilts. She also enjoyed ballroom dancing. Annie was preceded in death by her husband, Jonas; her mother and father Stevie and Laura Kite from North Carolina; her sister, Sybil Morris from North Carolina; her brother, James E. Kite from Williamsburg, Virginia. She is survived by her son, Stevie Norris of Hampton and nieces and nephews throughout the south. As per Annie's request and the family's wishes the service will be private.



