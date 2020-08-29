1/1
Annie Pearl Wilder
1936 - 2020
September 4th, 1936 – August 25th, 2020

Annie Pearl Wilder, known as Pearl, entered into eternal rest on August 25th, 2020. She was born in Morrisville, NC, and had been employed by Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) for over 32 years. She was a faithful member at First Baptist Church Denbigh, long term choir member, and an avid sports fan.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her sons: Michael Mayo, (Cassandra), Clifton E. Wilder, Jr. (Geraldine); sister, Mary (Louise) Hodge; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends. Pearl was predeceased by Clifton (Gene) Wilder, husband; and Mary Francis McClain, mother.

All services will take place at New Hope Baptist Church Hampton. A viewing will be held Sunday, August 30th, from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm. A celebration of Pearl's life will begin at 11:00 am., Monday, August 31st. She will lie in state at 9:00 am until the service starts. CC Carter Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
AUG
31
Lying in State
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
AUG
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
