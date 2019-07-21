|
Mrs. Annie Ruth Jones passed on July 16, 2019.A viewing will take place at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Shivers Funeral Chapel, 12749 Courthouse Highway, Smithfield, Virginia 23430. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 738 Colonial Trail E, Surry, Virginia 23883. Her remains have been entrusted to Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street Newport News, VA 23607.Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.cookebros.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 21, 2019