Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Shivers Funeral Chapel
12749 Courthouse Highway
Smithfield, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Nebo Baptist Church
738 Colonial Trail E
Surry, VA
View Map
Annie Ruth Jones Obituary
Mrs. Annie Ruth Jones passed on July 16, 2019.A viewing will take place at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Shivers Funeral Chapel, 12749 Courthouse Highway, Smithfield, Virginia 23430. A celebration of life service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Mount Nebo Baptist Church, 738 Colonial Trail E, Surry, Virginia 23883. Her remains have been entrusted to Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel, 1601 27th Street Newport News, VA 23607.Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.cookebros.com.
Published in Daily Press on July 21, 2019
Read More
