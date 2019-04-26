Annie Ruth Pierce Collier, age 82 of Mathews, died peacefully with her family by her side Wednesday, April 24, 2019. Annie Ruth was born on August 14, 1936, the youngest of ten children. She was a native and lifelong resident of Mathews. Annie Ruth worked at Hudgins Pharmacy and later Richardson's Drug Store on main street in Mathews. She loved going to auctions, working in her flower beds, playing cards, going on bus trips and most of all spending time with her family. Annie Ruth was a member of Gwynn's Island Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star of Virginia Oriental Chapter No. 30. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rubin Samuel and Eva Foster Pierce, sisters, Elva Dize, Doris Edwards, Mabel Simpson, Josephine Clark, brothers Henley Pierce and Jack Stillman. She is survived by her husband of 60 years Clarence W. Collier, daughters Tenna Safrit (Steve) and Cynthia Dorsey (Glenn), grandchildren, Allen Safrit (Becky), Eric Safrit, Grace Dorsey, two great-grandchildren, Reagan and Jase Safrit, two sisters, Margie Snow, Francis Ward (Jack), brother John Robert Pierce (Peggy) and sister-in-law Mildred Stillman. Graveside services for family and friends will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Gwynn's Island Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mathews Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 72, Mathews, VA 23109 or Gwynn's Island Baptist Church, PO Box 26, Gwynn, VA 23066. The family would like to thank the staff of Mathews Riverside Convalescent Center and Hospice for their compassion and support. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary