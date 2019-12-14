Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Agape Hands Cathedral Church
Annie Stanley-Gregory


1953 - 2019
Annie Stanley-Gregory Obituary
Annie Stanley-Gregory, 66, of Hampton Virginia, passed away December 11, 2019 at Sentara CarePlex Hospital. She was born on February 20, 1953 in Whiteville, North Carolina to Allene Elizabeth Stanley and the late Ernest Lee Stanley.

Surviving Annie is her husband, Mckinley Gregory; her mother, Allene Stanley; two daughters Lisa Stanley, LaWanda Gregory; two grandchildren, Antonio and LeAnne Stanley; two great granddaughters Akeyla and Nia; one sister, Ernestine George; four brothers, Allen(Rocky) Stanley, Keith Stanley, Joseph Stanley, and Randy Stanley.

Funeral Services will be held at Agape Hands Cathedral Church on December 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are by Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 14, 2019
