Annis Laura Kingery Craft
1934 - 2020
Annis Laura Kingery Craft, age 86, passed away on November 2, 2020, in Gloucester, Virginia. She was born to Charles Irving Kingery and Vera Olive Kingery on July 7, 1934.

Annis was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley Craft. She is survived by her four sons Michael Allen Craft, Samuel Wesley Craft, Paul Irving Craft, Lawrence Edward Craft, and her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Craft Perecko; and 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and counting.

She lived a life full of love from her husband, family, and friends, and her laughter will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Wishing the Craft family strength & peace as we all prepare to say good-bye to our friend & sister, Annis until we meet again. DAV Chapter & Unit 2 family stands by to assist and support the Craft family during this difficult time. We will always remember & be thankful for the many years that Annis gave her all contributing to DAV Auxiliary's mission supporting service to Veterans.
Vince Remson, Sr., Commander, DAV Chapter 2
Friend
November 7, 2020
We would like to express our condolences to the family of Mrs Craft..
Annis was such a lovely woman. She was so loved by her children and grandchildren. I know the family misses Annis tremendously. I know they have wonderful memories to carry them through.
Shelley and Jay Napier
Friend
