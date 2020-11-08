Annis Laura Kingery Craft, age 86, passed away on November 2, 2020, in Gloucester, Virginia. She was born to Charles Irving Kingery and Vera Olive Kingery on July 7, 1934.Annis was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wesley Craft. She is survived by her four sons Michael Allen Craft, Samuel Wesley Craft, Paul Irving Craft, Lawrence Edward Craft, and her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Craft Perecko; and 15 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and counting.She lived a life full of love from her husband, family, and friends, and her laughter will be greatly missed.A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Facial masks and social distancing will be required.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.