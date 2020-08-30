1/1
Anthony Charles Spechio Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony C. Spechio, Jr. Passed away Sunday August 23, 2020. He was a beloved son, husband, brother, father and grandfather. Tony was a dedicated family man, and a servant of God. He was preceded in death by his father Anthony C. Spechio Sr. and brother Michael K. Spechio. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Audra Spechio, and his four children and one grandchild; Tony C. Spechio III (Allison), Valerie A. Spechio, Vincent F. Spechio, Ian H. Spechio, and granddaughter Gia M. Spechio. Tony also leaves behind his mother June Spechio, sister Antoinette Thomas, and his aunt Peggy Schofield of Hampton, Virginia. Also grieving sister-in-law Mary Wyndham (Robert MacDonald) as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Tony's love and devotion for his family and friends knew no bounds. Tony would give up his free time to volunteer for many organizations including: The Knights of Columbus, Kempsville Pony Baseball, and Spechio Racing with the Hampton Roads Karting Club.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Family on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass starting at 10:00 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please call the church at 757-481-5702 to reserve your seat for the Mass. The Church of Holy Family is located 1279 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454. The service will be live-streamed on www.holyfamilyvb.org. For the extended obituary and to offer online condolences please visit hdoliver.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family on Tuesday
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments Norfolk Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Jeffrey Smith
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved