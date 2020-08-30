Anthony C. Spechio, Jr. Passed away Sunday August 23, 2020. He was a beloved son, husband, brother, father and grandfather. Tony was a dedicated family man, and a servant of God. He was preceded in death by his father Anthony C. Spechio Sr. and brother Michael K. Spechio. Tony is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Audra Spechio, and his four children and one grandchild; Tony C. Spechio III (Allison), Valerie A. Spechio, Vincent F. Spechio, Ian H. Spechio, and granddaughter Gia M. Spechio. Tony also leaves behind his mother June Spechio, sister Antoinette Thomas, and his aunt Peggy Schofield of Hampton, Virginia. Also grieving sister-in-law Mary Wyndham (Robert MacDonald) as well as numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Tony's love and devotion for his family and friends knew no bounds. Tony would give up his free time to volunteer for many organizations including: The Knights of Columbus, Kempsville Pony Baseball, and Spechio Racing with the Hampton Roads Karting Club.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Holy Family on Tuesday, September 1st at 11:00 am. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the Mass starting at 10:00 am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions please call the church at 757-481-5702 to reserve your seat for the Mass. The Church of Holy Family is located 1279 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23454. The service will be live-streamed on www.holyfamilyvb.org
. For the extended obituary and to offer online condolences please visit hdoliver.com
