Anthony "Tony" Cole Long, age 84, founder of Long's Billiards, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born in Chattanooga, TN, he has been a resident of the Peninsula since 1945.
Tony graduated from Hampton High School in 1954. He prepped at Fork Union Military Academy in 1955 and continued his education at William & Mary, Norfolk Campus, graduating in the class of 1959.
He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Susan T. Long; children, William Martin "Marty" Long II (Kimberly), Anthony Scott Long, Stephanie Kikis, Michael Dabney Long (Clarita), Connie Temple (Cliff); fourteen grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends between 10-11:00 AM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church in Newport News. Immediately following at 11:00 AM, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Dan Beeman. A private Interment will follow for family members.
The family wishes any expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to Peninsula Catholic High School, 600 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, (757)-825-8070, www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 26, 2020