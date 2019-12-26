|
|
Funeral services for Anthony Earl Hilliard will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Carter Funeral Home, Denbigh Chapel, 251 Richneck Rd., Newport News, VA. A visitation will occur for one hour prior to the service, starting at 12:00. An interment with full military honors will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at A.G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, 5310 Milner's Rd., Suffolk VA, 23434. For a full obituary, please see the obituaries section at www.carterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019