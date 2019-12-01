|
Retired United States Airforce Master Sergeant Anthony Howze, died peacefully in his Yorktown, VA home on November 21, 2019, at age 72.
Anthony Howze was born on October 31, 1947, in Mobile, AL, to John Oscar Howze and Artherine White. He graduated from Divine World College with a degree in Religious Studies in 1968. In 1973, he joined the United States Airforce and served honorably for 24 years, retiring from Langley AFB, VA in 1993. Anthony Howze married Dora Lee Shields in 1999. After active federal service, he entered the civilian workforce as a machinist for Howmet Corporations and Catalina Cylinders Inc for another 18 years. In 2017, he fully retired with his wife in his Yorktown, VA home.
Mr. Howze is survived by his wife Dora Lee Howze of Yorktown, VA, his brother Gregory Howze of Jacksonville, FL, his daughters Kim Coleen Truitt of Jackson, GA, Tonya Micole Jackson(Rodrick Jackson) of Stockbridge, GA, Erica Diane Joseph(Demarcus Joseph) of Las Vegas, NV, Cherhonda Tiffany Shields (Rebecca Satterwhite-Shields) of Cleveland, OH, seven grandsons, five granddaughters, three great-grandsons, and one great-granddaughter.
A viewing will take place for Anthony Howze on Monday, December 2, 2019, from 1100 – 1200 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home of Hampton, VA, with service immediately following at 1200 p.m. Mr. Howze will be laid to rest at Parklawn Memorial Park on December 2, 2019 immediately following services.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 1, 2019