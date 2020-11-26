Anthony Lee Brickhouse passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He is survived by a brother, Ronald H. Brickhouse (Janice), nephews, Ronald H. Brickhouse Jr. and Andre' Brickhouse (Leatrice), and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, a host of friends, and many Dreamers, teachers, faculty and staff from An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News, Virginia, where he served for over 30 years as the security officer. Always exuberant and joyful, Mr. Brickhouse leaves a void in the Newport News community. His joy was building relationships with generations of students and families at the Academy, and his infectious enthusiasm and positivity impacted everyone who knew him. From his family at An Achievable Dream Academy: "To know Mr. Brickhouse was to love him. He was a gentle giant, the sunshine on a cloudy day, a hero for our Dreamers, and simply put: the heartbeat of An Achievable Dream Academy! You are forever Mr. Brickhouse -- your tile 1 - tile 2 is now surrounded by billowy clouds and heavenly gates."



A viewing will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00-6:00pm at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Ave., Newport News, VA. Ten people are permitted at a time; face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 1:00pm. Additional details for the virtual memorial service will be posted from An Achievable Dream's Facebook page prior to the service.



