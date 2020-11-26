1/1
Anthony L. Brickhouse
Anthony Lee Brickhouse passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He is survived by a brother, Ronald H. Brickhouse (Janice), nephews, Ronald H. Brickhouse Jr. and Andre' Brickhouse (Leatrice), and many great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, a host of friends, and many Dreamers, teachers, faculty and staff from An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News, Virginia, where he served for over 30 years as the security officer. Always exuberant and joyful, Mr. Brickhouse leaves a void in the Newport News community. His joy was building relationships with generations of students and families at the Academy, and his infectious enthusiasm and positivity impacted everyone who knew him. From his family at An Achievable Dream Academy: "To know Mr. Brickhouse was to love him. He was a gentle giant, the sunshine on a cloudy day, a hero for our Dreamers, and simply put: the heartbeat of An Achievable Dream Academy! You are forever Mr. Brickhouse -- your tile 1 - tile 2 is now surrounded by billowy clouds and heavenly gates."

A viewing will be held on Friday, November 27, 2020 from 3:00-6:00pm at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 3009 Chestnut Ave., Newport News, VA. Ten people are permitted at a time; face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 5 at 1:00pm. Additional details for the virtual memorial service will be posted from An Achievable Dream's Facebook page prior to the service.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 25, 2020
Tony and I grew up together, I remember growing up, I thought Tony would be a auto mechanic remembering his love for putting model cars together! I’m part of his 22nd street family, from young kid , to grown man, Brickhouse has always been the loudest one on the block, always had uplifting words and a smile for everyone, From three houses down across the street if he saw me or I he would roar out my name wave his hand and laugh that laugh he had, not just me but to everyone he knew he would make sure he made an effort to greet us! You will be missed, Prayers and condolences to his family, and to his friends , ever heard the statement ..We’ve entertained angels unaware, Enough said, RIP Brickhouse .
Augburn Gregory
Friend
November 25, 2020
Brick house was a legend and a hero and a friend. He was the bright and shining spot at the Dream everyday I went to Felt safe and he always had a smile and a kind word, just for me but everyone students staff parents. He was first face I saw every morning and usually the last I saw at the end of the day. He love for our students and job always shine brightly. I miss seeing everyday. I he will continue to watch out for us from up above. Brick you will never be forgotten.
Audra YorkEdwards
Teacher
November 25, 2020
Being a new teacher in the district, Mr. Brickhouse always made me feel so very welcome! When my students were having a rough day, he was always there to help cheer them up or give them a minute to just cool off which was such a big help! Forever Mr. Brickhouse
Jessica Hesser
Friend
November 25, 2020
He was truly one of a kind, and he will be greatly missed. I will never forget you Mr. Brickhouse.
Bus 229
Bridget Dudley
Friend
November 25, 2020
He was always the first and last person you would see leaving school. Always had a smile on his face and definitely knows how to brighten your day. He truly will be missed. #AADAALUMNI
Teresa Boyd
November 25, 2020
Anthony Brickhouse, is an ICON, that represents all that is good in mankind. He ranks with all the legends of Newport News and the Southeastern community. A shining star, a ray of sunlight, and man with an indelible spirit. Rest EZ
Quentin B Jackson
Friend
November 25, 2020
Mr. Brickhouse will always be remembered as enthusiastic for all students and staff and his kind soul. I’ll miss you! RIP God bless his family.❤
Julie Jefferson ( former AADA teacher)
Julie Jefferson
Coworker
November 25, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. I had the pleasure of working with you for over 30 years and you were the biggest cheerleader for our Dreamers!
Belinda Ann Flucker
Friend
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
