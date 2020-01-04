|
Anthony Michael Yanna-rella, age 80, passed away in his Hampton, VA home on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 after a brief but valiant fight with cancer. Son of the late Dominic and Corsina Yannarella, Tony was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 21, 1939. In 1962, he graduated from the United States Naval Academy and married his high school sweet heart Nellie Jo (Moses) Yannarella. He, is survived by his wife and four children, Michael, Laura, Carol & Mark Yannarella. He also leaves behind his beloved sister, Nicolette Bleacher of Youngstown, Ohio and his very best friend & puppy, Little Bit.
Upon graduation, he cross-commissioned into the United States Air Force and spent the next 22 years in service to his country. His distinguished career included a year-long tour in Vietnam from 1969-1970 where he was awarded the Bronze Star. He retired in 1984 as a Lieutenant Colonel and began teaching math at Saint Leo's University & Hampton University. He was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as the Elk's and Moose Lodges where he enjoyed spirited fellowship with his close friends.
The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home on Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 4-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 11AM.
Condolences for and photos of Tony, may be shared with the family through the funeral home website at https://www.rhaydensmith.com/obits.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in honor of Nellie Jo Yannarella, to the at https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzheimersChampions?pxfid=602802&fr_id=1060&pg=fund.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020