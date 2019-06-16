|
|
Anthony Williams
Mr. Anthony Williams father of Mrs. Carla Williams Ingram transitioned peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA. A memorial service with Military and Firemen rites will be held 11:00a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel. Rd. Hampton, VA. by. Dr. Christopher C. Carter Sr.,(Nephew). Inurnment will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Suffolk, VA. C.C.Carter Funeral Home, Inc. are handling the arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019