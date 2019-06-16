Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
New Hope Baptist Church
1415 Big Bethel. Rd
Hampton, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Inurnment
Following Services
Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony Williams Obituary
Anthony Williams

Mr. Anthony Williams father of Mrs. Carla Williams Ingram transitioned peacefully Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his home in Virginia Beach, VA. A memorial service with Military and Firemen rites will be held 11:00a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church 1415 Big Bethel. Rd. Hampton, VA. by. Dr. Christopher C. Carter Sr.,(Nephew). Inurnment will follow at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Suffolk, VA. C.C.Carter Funeral Home, Inc. are handling the arrangements.

Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.