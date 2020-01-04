|
Rev. Antonio R. Malabad, 92, returned to his heavenly reward on December 29, 2019 after a long illness. His devotion to the Church and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle and ultimately gave him peace.
Fr. Tony was born to the late Joaquin and Maria Consuelo Malabad in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on February 11, 1927. He was active in the Catholic community from an early age. He was ordained at St. Mary's Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland in 1951 and first assigned to a position in the Arlington Diocese. He had a devotion to the Blessed Mother, and encouraged daily rosary to his parishioners and those he encountered. He served many Parishes in the Richmond Diocese. Fr. Tony rose to the rank of fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus. He had a devotion to the Hispanic community and was involved in many ministries on their behalf. Another dedication he had was to the Young at Heart Ministry. His last assignment was to his beloved St Bede's in Williamsburg for twenty-two years.
Fr. Tony was known for his welcoming smile and cheerful disposition. As a true servant of Christ, he served his parishioners at all hours and in any capacity needed. He provided guidance and comfort to those in need. He was warm and kind to every person he met with a generous and giving heart; known for his great stories filled with humor and fun. Family members felt blessed that he was ordained to personally administer the special sacraments of the Catholic Church. He is dearly missed by those who loved him, but we celebrate the fact he is at peace with his Lord.
He is survived by his brothers Luke (and Marion), and Patrick (and Barbara); and an abundance of loving nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother Joaquin; his sisters Gloria, Grace, and Isabella; and his parents.
Special thanks to the staff at Belle Meade, and St Joseph's of the Pines who cared for Father throughout his illness, allowing him to serve when he was able, and serving him with grace. The touching care provided by the First Health Hospice was sincerely appreciated. Your kindness won't be forgotten.
A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Bede Catholic Church, Williamsburg Virginia on Friday, January 10th at 2 pm, a burial at St. Bede Columbarium Memorial Garden, followed by reception at Kaplan Hall.
Flowers are welcome; Contributions may be sent to First Health Hospice, 150 Applecross Road, Pinehurst, NC 28374
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 4, 2020