O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
804 41st Street
Newport News, VA
Aprel Hartsfield Obituary
Aprel Hartsfield, 50, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a brief illness. She graduated from Warwick High School in 1987 and from Christopher Newport University with a Bachelor's Degree in English. Aprel was preceded in death by her father, Leland J. Hartsfield, Jr. She is survived by her mother, Erma Hartsfield; three aunts, Jean Lyons, Lynn Gray (Lennox) and Anita Lyons; cousin, Debra Wilkes (Chris); best friend, Regina Williams; uncle Shelton; aunt, Renee and cousin Chantel. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 804 41st Street, Newport News. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 15, 2019
