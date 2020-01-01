|
|
April Dawn Reaves, 38, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 and ran into the arms of her Savior. April was a beautiful person who gave of herself to others and loved her family above everything. She was a native of Richmond, Virginia and a resident of Newport News for 16 years and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband, Mike Reaves; sons, Evan and Lucas; parents, Donald and Kimberly Lumpkin; and brother, Zachery Veach.
A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 p.m.
The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Riverside Hospital and to Coastal Community Church for their care and compassion for April.
Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020