Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
7:30 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
6:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Reaves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Dawn Reaves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April Dawn Reaves Obituary
April Dawn Reaves, 38, beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019 and ran into the arms of her Savior. April was a beautiful person who gave of herself to others and loved her family above everything. She was a native of Richmond, Virginia and a resident of Newport News for 16 years and was of the Baptist faith.

She is survived by her husband, Mike Reaves; sons, Evan and Lucas; parents, Donald and Kimberly Lumpkin; and brother, Zachery Veach.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Peninsula Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:30 p.m.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Riverside Hospital and to Coastal Community Church for their care and compassion for April.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -