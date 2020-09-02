1/1
April Lee Logan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share April's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
April Lee Logan, 22, of Newport News, left this life too soon on August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Chewning and grandfather, Robert Taylor. April attended Kecoughtan High School where she graduated a year early with honors in 2015. In 2017 she graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College, receiving her associates degree in Science. April had all the qualities of a middle child, she was very even tempered, kept to herself, and was a peacekeeper of sorts. Many saw her love of nature and witnessed her respect for all animals, trees, and plants. April had the ability to bring people together and her presence will be missed by those who knew her.  Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Robin Logan; step-father, Rick Donofrio; brothers, Justin Wenzel and Alex Logan; maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Taylor; niece, Serenity Wenzel; aunt, Donna Taylor; uncle, Brian Taylor; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service for April will be live-streamed on Facebook Live at 5pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Facebook Live Stream may be viewed from April's Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Newport News Police Department's Domestic Violence Team, 9710 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA 23605.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved