April Lee Logan, 22, of Newport News, left this life too soon on August 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, John Chewning and grandfather, Robert Taylor. April attended Kecoughtan High School where she graduated a year early with honors in 2015. In 2017 she graduated from Thomas Nelson Community College, receiving her associates degree in Science. April had all the qualities of a middle child, she was very even tempered, kept to herself, and was a peacekeeper of sorts. Many saw her love of nature and witnessed her respect for all animals, trees, and plants. April had the ability to bring people together and her presence will be missed by those who knew her. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Robin Logan; step-father, Rick Donofrio; brothers, Justin Wenzel and Alex Logan; maternal grandmother, Jacqueline Taylor; niece, Serenity Wenzel; aunt, Donna Taylor; uncle, Brian Taylor; and several other aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service for April will be live-streamed on Facebook Live at 5pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020. The Facebook Live Stream may be viewed from April's Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorial donations be made to Newport News Police Department's Domestic Violence Team, 9710 Jefferson Ave. Newport News, VA 23605.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store