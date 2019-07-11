|
Archie B. Davis, Sr. (4/14/1932- 7/6/2019)- Entered eternal rest on Saturday, July 6th. He leaves to cherish a beautiful queen (his wife) Bertha L. Davis of 69 yrs.; 9 children: Nancy (Jimmie) Jones, Jacqueline (Wilbert) Pope, Archie Davis, Jr., James (Salome) Davis, Robert (Stephanie) Davis, Walter (Edna) Davis, Debra Davis, Anthony (fiance' Sandra) Davis and Audrey Davis, 28 grandchildren (2 deceased- Jonathan Mason Davis, Jacquia Blackley), 40 great grandchildren, 1 great- great grandchild and a host of niece, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will take place Friday, July 12th from 1pm-6pm at Nickelson-Cummings F.H. 4304 Victoria Blvd, Hampton, VA. The Celebration of life will be held 12noon Saturday, July 13th at First Baptist Church Morrison, 12720 Patrick Henry Drive, Newport News, VA. 23602. Internment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Rd. Hampton, VA.
Published in Daily Press on July 11, 2019