R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Wakefield Cemetery
Memorial service
Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Dendron Community Center
2850 Rolfe Hwy
Dendron, VA
Arlene Ingram Taylor


1920 - 2020
Arlene Ingram Taylor Obituary
Taylor, Arlene Ingram, peacefully passed away on January 14. She was born October 12, 1920 to Herbert and Cecil Virginia Ingram and was a lifelong resident of Dendron and member of Dendron United Methodist Church. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 58 years, Noel C. Taylor in 2002. Her constant love and devotion to her family will forever live in our hearts. After raising her daughters, she worked as a Rural Mail Carrier and Post Mistress. Loving her work and going out of her way in helping those she served, she established lasting friendships. Arlene was an avid reader, accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed Bridge and Scrabble. She cherished friendships and unconditionally accepted others. Her love and kindness was always present. Most of all she loved being with her family.

Arlene is survived by her daughters, Jennifer Bumpas (Jim), Mary Ellen Rickmond (Darrell): grandsons, Noel Bumpas (Molly), Matthew Bumpas (Thang Do), Kent Rickmond (Jenny), Daniel Rickmond: great grandsons, River Bumpas, Storm Bumpas, Judson Rickmond: sister, Norma Poling.

Her family is thankful for the loving care she received at Dunlop House & from Crater Community Hospice.

A graveside service will take place 12 noon, Friday January 17, 2020 at Wakefield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations my be sent to Dendron Fire Dept., PO Box 155 Dendron, VA 23839 or to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA 23805. A memorial service will take place 2:00 pm on April 19th at Dendron Community Center, 2850 Rolfe Hwy, Dendron. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel where condolences may be registered at www.rwbakerfh.com.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020
