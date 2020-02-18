Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.Hayden Smith Funeral Home - Hampton
245 South Armistead Avenue
Hampton, VA 23669
757-723-3191
For more information about
Arlene Aaronson
View Funeral Home Obituary

Arlene R. Aaronson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene R. Aaronson Obituary
Arlene Rose Aaronson, 76, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Trenton, NJ, she had been a longtime Hampton resident where she retired from Civil Service at Langley Air Force Base in the early 90's after 35 years of service. She had been a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church before her illness.

Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Albert B. Aaronson; her son, David M. Aaronson and wife, Mickey; her daughter, Vicki Suesz and husband, Neil; her sister, Lorranie Kurfus and husband, John; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild with another on the way.

All services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -