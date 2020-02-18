|
|
Arlene Rose Aaronson, 76, died Saturday, February 15, 2020. Born in Trenton, NJ, she had been a longtime Hampton resident where she retired from Civil Service at Langley Air Force Base in the early 90's after 35 years of service. She had been a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church before her illness.
Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Albert B. Aaronson; her son, David M. Aaronson and wife, Mickey; her daughter, Vicki Suesz and husband, Neil; her sister, Lorranie Kurfus and husband, John; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild with another on the way.
All services will be private.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 18, 2020