Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlindo Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlindo L. (Stookie) Allen


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlindo L. (Stookie) Allen Obituary
Mr. Arlindo Allen transitioned on Monday, March 30, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife, Bridgette Allen children Mashari and Shakiyla Smith of Hampton. Mother Sylvia J. (William) Twine of Newport News. Brothers Robert and John Allen of Newport News. Sisters Nellie Allen of Hampton and Algene Hines of Newport News. One uncle James (Bessie) Carmack and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlindo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -