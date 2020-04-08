|
Mr. Arlindo Allen transitioned on Monday, March 30, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Bridgette Allen children Mashari and Shakiyla Smith of Hampton. Mother Sylvia J. (William) Twine of Newport News. Brothers Robert and John Allen of Newport News. Sisters Nellie Allen of Hampton and Algene Hines of Newport News. One uncle James (Bessie) Carmack and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 8, 2020