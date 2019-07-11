Dr. Arlington Wendell Chisman, Jr., died on June 29, 2019 at the VA Hospital in Hampton, VA.



Born in Williamsburg, Virginia, September 5, 1932. As a teenager, he confessed his faith for Jesus Christ and was baptized at Queen Street Church where he has remained a member. He attended Public Schools graduating from Phenix High School in 1951.



Dr. Chisman served in Korea during the War and was awarded the United Nations Service Medal, The National Defense Service Medal, The Korean Service Medal and The Good Conduct Medal.



After military service, Dr. Chisman received his Bachelor of Science Degree with honors in Industrial Management from Virginia State College (University); Professional Teacher Certification from Norfolk State College (University); Masters of Education Degree from Virginia State College (University), and his P.H.D. from the Ohio State University.



He is predeceased by his daughter, Wendi T. Chisman, wife, Gwendolyn Washington Chisman, his parents Arlington W. Chisman, Sr. and Mamie Jones Chisman Mathias, sister Alice Chisman Belches, his grandparents, John Chisman and Sarah Walker Chisman Chandler; George Jones and Mary Jones.



Left to mourn his loss are his brothers, John Chisman Sr., Lafayette Chisman(Agnes); sisters, Celestine Bolden(Benjamin) and Lena Belvin, a special niece, Crystal Chisman Parson(Rufus) and a host of other nieces, nephews, and special friend Jean.



In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Chisman Family Educational Foundation, Chesapeake Bank Trust Department, Kilmarnock, VA 22482.



Viewing will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from noon to 6:00p.m. at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Queen Street Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Published in Daily Press on July 11, 2019