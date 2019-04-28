Armanda J. Smith, 83, a native of Bluefield West Virginia, and Newport News resident for 22 years, died peacefully in her home on April 22, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James P. Smith Sr. and is survived by her two sons: James P. Smith Jr. of Maryland, and Jeffery P. Smith of Virginia, and her two sisters. Additionally, she has four grandchildren: Parker Smith and Summer Larrimore of Maryland, and James and Jenna Smith of Newport News.Armanda was an avid member of Menchville Baptist Church. She worked in the tax preparation field for over 20 years. Also, she worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigations during the J. Edgar Hoover era.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Menchville Baptist Church on May 4th, 2019 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm for friends and family. I lieu of flowers, the family asks those to conduct volunteer service within their community. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary