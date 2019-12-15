Home

RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
Viewing
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Temple
1936 - 2019
Arnell Highsmith Obituary
Arnell Highsmith was born on July 9, 1936 in Enfield, North Carolina. He passed into his eternal rest on December 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Verna Lee Highsmith; father, George Whitaker; son-in-law, Larry L. Perry, Sr.; son-in-law, George N. Tas-well, Jr.; and uncles and aunts.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his beloved wife of 63 years, Arsenia M. Highsmith; two devoted daughters, Debra H. Perry, and Robin H. Taswell; 7 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; one sister, Ella Mae Whitaker Davis; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

A barber for over 65 years, Arnell was a well-known businessman and owner of Arnell's and Son's Complete Barber & Hairstyling, which is notably one of the oldest African American owned businesses in the City of Hampton. A born entrepreneur, Arnell has owned several businesses to include: Arsenia's All House Food Restaurant, Arnell's Limousine Service, and a quick-stop snack shop. Arnell was a skilled farmer entrusted by his family to manage farmlands in Tillery, North Carolina. In 1985, Arnell was inducted as a lifetime member of the NAACP, and he was featured in the NAACP Celebrating a Century: 100 Years in Pictures commemoration book.

A public viewing will be held at Perkins Funeral Home located at 251 W. Queen Street in Hampton, Virginia on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Homegoing Celebration will take place on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Sixth Mt. Zion Baptist Temple at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 15, 2019
