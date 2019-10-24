|
Arnold C. Nye, Jr. died on Oct 21, 2019 at Warwick Forest retirement community from ravages of ALS. Arnold was born in Salem, Ohio February 23rd 1936. He was the son of the late Arnold C. Nye and Martha Young Nye Parks of Salem and the stepson of the late Robert V. Parks. He is a graduate of Salem High School and earned a BS in Management at Hampton Institute; an MS in Management at University of Arkansas; and a Ph.D. in Urban Policy (Public School Administration) at Old Dominion University. In 1961 he met the Love-of-His-Life, Margret while he was stationed in Paris, France and she was a college student. They married in 1962 and had two children Robert and Eva. The family traveled the world in service to their country until Arnold retired from the Air Force and entered a new career as the Assistant for Finance and Personnel of New Horizons Education Center followed by service and retirement as the Finance Director of Williamsburg/James City County Schools. He accepted a position as Finance and Personnel Director of the Office of Human Affairs in Newport News which he retired from in 2000. The last seven years of his career were spent in part-time service to the State Department of Social Services providing financial management assistance to the 26 Community Action Agencies located in Virginia. He retired completely in 2007 and devoted his time to family and the Catholic Church of St. Therese along with service to Gloucester County through leadership roles in the Red Cross, Older Adults Committee, and Relay for Life. During their years in Hampton Roads, they lived in York County, Gloucester County, and Newport News. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Margret; Son Robert (Sally); Grandsons Thomas and Marcial; Daughter Eva (Lee); Sisters Sandra Truckner (Bill) and Bonnie Ritchey (Blair). He enjoyed vintage cars and was proud of his '47 Dodge Coupe in which it took a "bucket-list" adventure that ended when he was "T-Boned" by an 18-wheeler in Nebraska. He loved to tell the story of how the heavy old Dodge saved his life. He was active in the Gloucester Democratic Committee and was proud of his role in the Gloucester 40 for which he and 39 Gloucester citizens were chosen as Daily Press Citizens of the Year for 2010. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday October 25, 2019 at the Church of St Therese, 6262 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061 officiated by Father Gregory Kandt. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery. In memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Family guidance under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2019