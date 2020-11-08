1/1
ARTHUR CYRUS "ART" BISHOP Jr.
Arthur (Art) Cyrus Bishop, Jr., 83, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC and had been a long-time Peninsula resident. Art was a Vietnam Veteran and retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1974 as a Master Sergeant after 26 years of honorable service. Following his military service, he went on to retire from Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Co. as a senior electrical inspector after 20 years of service. He had many interests and hobbies, including sky diving, wood-working, and photography. He was a certified pilot, flying his own plane for nine years. He was also a certified Scuba Diver.

Mr. Bishop was preceded in death by his first wife, Shelby Jean Bishop. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Virginia T. Bishop; son, Jeff Bishop (Juanita); daughter, Lisa Reed; 4 step-children, Doreen Harmon, Jaime Velasco (Faith), David Velasco, and Ricky Velasco (Sari); brother, Ray Bishop (Jan); sister, Faye Jensen; 15 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 11:30- 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park by Pastor Eric Earhart. Arrangements are by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:30 - 12:30 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
NOV
10
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
