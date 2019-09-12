|
Pastor Arthur Earl Holmes, Jr., passed away Sept. 2, 2019.
He leaves to cherish his memory, Mother Jacquelin Green Holmes, his children, Raquel, Rochelle, Arthur III; grandchildren, Jonathan, Ariana, Aaron Jr.; his sisters, Carolyn Jenkins (Alvin), Betty Holmes (sister), other relatives and friends.
The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Johns C.O.G.I.C., 2416 Orcutt Ave., NN, Va. The viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the family receiving guest from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. (for full obit., visit www.cookebros.com)
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019