Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel.
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Johns C.O.G.I.C
2416 Orcutt Ave
Newport News, VA
View Map
Pastor Arthur E. Holmes Jr.

Pastor Arthur E. Holmes Jr. Obituary
Pastor Arthur Earl Holmes, Jr., passed away Sept. 2, 2019.

He leaves to cherish his memory, Mother Jacquelin Green Holmes, his children, Raquel, Rochelle, Arthur III; grandchildren, Jonathan, Ariana, Aaron Jr.; his sisters, Carolyn Jenkins (Alvin), Betty Holmes (sister), other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at St. Johns C.O.G.I.C., 2416 Orcutt Ave., NN, Va. The viewing will begin at 9:00 a.m. with the family receiving guest from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Cooke Bros. Funeral Chapel. (for full obit., visit www.cookebros.com)
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019
