Arthur Franklin Packard, Jr., 78, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. A lifelong resident of Hampton, he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army Reserves, worked at Newport News shipyard for 12 years, then retired from Norfolk Naval Shipyard after 32 years.
Arthur was a member of Fox Hill Road Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon, Usher and Greeter. He was also a longtime member of St. Tammany Lodge No. 5 A.F. & A.M. where he was Past Master; WM. J. McMahon Lodge No. 303 A.F. & A.M. (Day Light Lodge) Kecoughtan Royal Chapter No. 42; ED. N. Eubank Council No. 75 where he was Past Sovereign Master. His other lodge positions held include: Newport News Scottish Rite Bodies, Coroneted 33 degree inspector, General Honorary; President Scottish Rite Conference of VA, Past Presiding Officer Coordinate Bodies and Valley Secretary. Scottish Rite Masonic Center, Chairman- Ground Breaking, Corner Stone Laying, Dedication and Building Fundraising; Khedive Shrine Center and Peninsula Shrine Club.
Arthur is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia J. Packard; children and spouses, John and Susanne Packard, Scott and Rosemarie Packard and Douglas Packard; sisters, Joyce Clifton and husband Buddy and Barbara Stewart; grandchildren, Alex Packard, Timothy Packard Kenny Packard, Breanna Allred and husband David, Allison Packard and Aiden Packard; and great-granddaughter, Joanna Allred.
The family request all friends and family to wear a mask while attending the following: The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:00 PM Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends from 10-11:00 AM Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Immediately following at 11:00 AM, Arthur's life will be celebrated and remembered by Pastor Nathan D. Cecil. Burial will be at Parklawn Memorial Park with Masonic Rites.
The family wishes expressions of sympathy to take the form of contributions to the Fox Hill Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 335 Fox Hill Rd, Hampton, VA 23669.
To view the celebration of Arthur Packard Jr., live online please visit www.rhaydensmith.com
after 10:55 AM, July 8, 2020 for instructions. Arrangements are by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton, 757-723-3191.