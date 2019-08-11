|
Fearless Fred passed gently on 8/2/19 at home. He would be the first to say he had a great and happy Life. Fred was most known as a passionate and consummate outdoorsman; as "TPS": a natural athlete with a Mensa mind and a playful sense of humor; a WWII Army Air Corps vet. He made every stranger a friend, was counselor to countless. His family remembers physics at the dinner table; a voracious reader, global curiosity; his calmness and kindness; an all-encompassing Love with unconditional support.
Fred is survived by his children, Troy, Holly, and Brooks; by his wife, Violet; and by all whose lives he touched: we are better for having known him. His ashes will be interred privately at the Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 11, 2019