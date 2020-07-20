Commander Arthur Gorman Dorsey Jr. (USN Retired), husband of the late Anita Call Cantrell Dorsey, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the Patriots Colony Retirement Community in Williamsburg, VA. Arthur (Art) was the son of the late Arthur G. Dorsey and the late Elsie Anna Helmig Dorsey of Baltimore Maryland. He is survived by his brother, Herbert Warfield Dorsey, sister-in-law, Carol Dorsey; daughter, Patricia Dorsey; son, Douglas Dorsey and his wife, Helen Lee Dorsey; and three granddaughters that he adored, Alexandra Perry, Caroline Dorsey and Mackenzie Dorsey.
Arthur was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Often known as Gorman, he enjoyed learning about radio and Morse code with his father, playing Chinese checkers with his brother, performing chemistry experiments with neighborhood friends and all things Boy Scouts / Sea Scouts. After graduating from Towson High School, he attended The Johns Hopkins University earning a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. After a brief employment with Union Carbide and serving in the Naval Reserve, Arthur went on to Officer Candidate School (OCS) and flight training in Pensacola, FL, where he earned his wings. During his active duty as a Naval Aviator, he completed cruises aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, USS Lake Champlain, USS Kitty Hawk and USS Forrestal, flying the F9F-8 "Cougar", F9F-6 "Cougar", FJ-3 "Fury" and A3D/A3B/KA3B "Skywarrior." Completing his tours at sea, Arthur settled in Annandale, Virginia to raise his family and completed his active duty years working in the Joint Chiefs of Staff office until his retirement in 1978.
His love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and his family was an essential part of his life.
He was active as a church leader, scoutmaster and community volunteer. In 1994, Arthur and Anita relocated to Williamsburg, VA to enjoy their retirement years attending St. Stephens Lutheran Church, and traveling the world. If Art was not traveling around the world or to Ocean City, Maryland, you would find him tinkering with various projects from building his own beach cane, customizing his rollator to fixing lamp switches.
The family would like to thank the staff of Patriots Colony for the wonderful care he received over the years and particularly in the recent months.
