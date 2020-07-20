1/1
Arthur Gorman Dorsey Jr.
Commander Arthur Gorman Dorsey Jr. (USN Retired), husband of the late Anita Call Cantrell Dorsey, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the Patriots Colony Retirement Community in Williamsburg, VA. Arthur (Art) was the son of the late Arthur G. Dorsey and the late Elsie Anna Helmig Dorsey of Baltimore Maryland. He is survived by his brother, Herbert Warfield Dorsey, sister-in-law, Carol Dorsey; daughter, Patricia Dorsey; son, Douglas Dorsey and his wife, Helen Lee Dorsey; and three granddaughters that he adored, Alexandra Perry, Caroline Dorsey and Mackenzie Dorsey.

Arthur was born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland. Often known as Gorman, he enjoyed learning about radio and Morse code with his father, playing Chinese checkers with his brother, performing chemistry experiments with neighborhood friends and all things Boy Scouts / Sea Scouts. After graduating from Towson High School, he attended The Johns Hopkins University earning a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering. After a brief employment with Union Carbide and serving in the Naval Reserve, Arthur went on to Officer Candidate School (OCS) and flight training in Pensacola, FL, where he earned his wings. During his active duty as a Naval Aviator, he completed cruises aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt, USS Lake Champlain, USS Kitty Hawk and USS Forrestal, flying the F9F-8 "Cougar", F9F-6 "Cougar", FJ-3 "Fury" and A3D/A3B/KA3B "Skywarrior." Completing his tours at sea, Arthur settled in Annandale, Virginia to raise his family and completed his active duty years working in the Joint Chiefs of Staff office until his retirement in 1978.

His love for his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and his family was an essential part of his life.

He was active as a church leader, scoutmaster and community volunteer. In 1994, Arthur and Anita relocated to Williamsburg, VA to enjoy their retirement years attending St. Stephens Lutheran Church, and traveling the world. If Art was not traveling around the world or to Ocean City, Maryland, you would find him tinkering with various projects from building his own beach cane, customizing his rollator to fixing lamp switches.

The family would like to thank the staff of Patriots Colony for the wonderful care he received over the years and particularly in the recent months.

Arthur will have a private graveside service at the Cedar Grove cemetery in Williamsburg to rest beside his wife of 55 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ocean City Paramedic Foundation (https://ocpf.org/ocean-city-paramedics-donate/) or St. Stephens Lutheran Church of Williamsburg (http://www.saintstephenlutheran.net/giving/) Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 20 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
7575651141
