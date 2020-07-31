1/2
Arthur Lee "Buzz" Davidson Jr.
Arthur "Buzz" Lee Davidson Jr., of Newport News Virginia, went home to the Father on July 28, 2020, at his home. He was a native of Newport News. Buzz worked for over 20 years as a car salesman at Denbigh/Pearson Toyota and before that ran Stoneybrook Tire, where he knew everyone in Denbigh. He walked in the path of Jesus helping all he could. Buzz Davidson never met a stranger, he was a giant among men, and his kindness made this world a brighter place.

Buzz was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alice Hussey, and father, Arthur Lee Davidson. He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Moore (Zachary) and Buzz's new joy, his grandson, Björn Aleksandr Moore; his son, Eric Rangel (Sam); his brother, Jim Davidson (Dee); along with a wonderful loving group of nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 2 from 2 to 4:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 3 at 2:00 p.m., with interment following at Peninsula Memorial Park. Facial Masks and social distancing will be required.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


Published in Daily Press from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
