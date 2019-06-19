Services Foster-Faulkner Home 160 Main Street Mathews , VA 23109 (804) 725-2141 Resources More Obituaries for Arthur Walden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Arthur Lee Walden

Arthur Lee Walden, age 69 of Mathews, formally of Middlesex, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from complications of heart and kidney failure. He was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Walden and his brother Wayne Walden. He is survived by his wife Katy; mother, Rebecca Walden; sisters, Kathy Sadler (Billy), Faye Combs and Joyce Eanes; special cousins, Jimmy Walden (Mary Lee), Ray Walden (Susan) and Donnie and Richard Green; Katy's children, Jessica Hearn, Cory Bunting (Jennifer) and grandchildren, Sara and Amanda Hearn. Arthur Lee retired from Virginia Marine Police and prior to that served as a deputy for the Middlesex County Sheriff's Dept. He also worked as a contractor and built his home in Hardyville. He was a simple man, unpretentious and peace loving. Slow to anger and quick to forgive, he never held a grudge. He was a gentle giant with a heart of gold. Outwardly seeming lighthearted, he had deep feelings and was known to cry while watching Disney movies. Arthur Lee was a generous person and only God and the bank knew of the blessings he did for others. The word "gregarious" takes on a whole new meaning when speaking of Arthur Lee as he loved talking to people at any opportunity. After marrying, Katy's mom, son and daughter welcomed him into the family with open arms. When two grandchildren were born, he loved them as his own and they in turn loved their "Pa." His most treasured times were spent teaching the girls about life on the water and the thrill of a good yard sale. Born into a boatbuilding family, he learned many skills which came in handy as he and Katy enjoyed working together renovating their old home in Mathews. When finished, he would look around and say, "We did good." They also enjoyed boating, camping and exploring back roads and small towns which seemingly always ended up at the water. The Walden family attended Philippi Christian Church in Deltaville although Arthur Lee and friends were known to play hooky at times. He was also a member of Faith Baptist Church in Mathews and was a Christian with a firm belief and faith in God with high moral standards. One could be sure that he would always do the "right" thing. Not wanting any fanfare upon his death, he requested not to have a formal service. His instructions were to have his ashes placed in an oyster can and subsequently scattered in the East River. His family will gather at a later date to place his stone in the Walden Family Plot. Arthur Lee wanted his friends and family to know that he had a great life, not to mourn his passing, but to celebrate the friendships that meant so much to him. These lyrics from Bradley Walkers song, "In The Time That You Gave Me", hold a special meaning to Arthur Lee.



"In the time that you gave me, did I give all I could give? Did I love all I could love, did I live all I could live? Was my faith in your grace strong enough to save me? Did I do all I could do in the time that you gave me?"



The family wishes to thank the staff at Fresenious Kidney Care, Dr. John Gretes and Dr. Christian Wathen for their compassionate care over the years. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Mathews or Middlesex rescue Squads. Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews is assisting the family.







