Arthur "Leon" Jernigan, Jr. of Gloucester Point, went to be with the Lord, on Friday October 2, 2020 at the age of 66 in his loving home. He worked at Biagi Brothers Trucking for over 30 years. Fishing, collecting guns, and spending time with family were a few of his favorite things to do. He also made sure to attend his granddaughters sporting events. His parents, Arthur and Barbara Jean preceded him in death. Surviving him are his wife, Dorothy, son, Mason Edwards (Lori), granddaughters, Jordan and Macy Edwards, sister, Judy Tiller, sister-in-law, Louise Dawes, uncle Johnny Johnson, nephews, Tommy West, Paul McRae, and Jim Tiller, niece, Amy Gelhaar, and a host of great nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The family will receive friends on October 18, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 pm at Crown Pointe Marina, 9737 Cooks Landing Lane, Hayes, VA 23072 and a memorial service at 2:00. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



