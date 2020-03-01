|
Arthur "Merrill" Valentine, Jr., age 73, of Gloucester, joined his heavenly father on February 26, 2020, following an illness. Merrill was born in Alabama and a long-time resident of Virginia. A US Army Veteran, brick mason, a former police officer, and retired from C&O Railway. He enjoyed singing, chess, animals and playing guitar. Merrill was also a devoted fan of NASCAR as well as a Washington Redskins Football fan. He loved spending time with his family playing board games, cards, fishing, and hunting with his sons. He was strong in his faith and now resting in the arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Parents, Arthur M. Valentine, Sr. and Emmie Lou Crocker, mother-in-law, Ruby L. Bailey, and son, Michael D. Valentine, preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Valentine, daughters, Tracey Valentine Gatling, Candi Valentine Parker, husband Michael, son, Joshua M. Valentine wife, Chelsea, grandchildren, Emmie C. Ferguson, Hope E. Ferguson, Anna M. Gatling, Fawn E. Valentine, Juniper R. Valentine, Cole R. Valentine, Magnolia M. Valentine, sisters, Linda Valentine Williams, Sharon Valentine Ryan, Judy K. Martin in addition to a host of extended family and friends. Merrill was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be truly missed. The family will receive friends Monday, March 2, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home. Inurnment will be private. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the , c/o Anne Dyal, 8374 Kitchener Drive, Gloucester, VA 23061, or American Parkinson Disease Association, 4560 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 1, 2020