Arthur Reese Tracey Jr, 64, died Sunday, September 6, 2020. Born in Washington DC, Arthur had been a Hampton resident since 1961 and worked 45 years in the Newport News Shipyard most recently in X-31. He was a member of the Hampton Moose Lodge and the Sons of Confederate Veterans 13th VA Mechanized Cavalry Camp 9. He was a former EMT with the Buckroe Volunteer Fire Department.



Arthur is survived by his mother, Janice Tracey vanNoppen; sisters, Carolyn T. Eller and Pamela A. Tracey; step-brothers, Kevin vanNoppen, Steven vanNoppen and Larry vanNoppen; nephews, Kyle and Garrett; niece Caitlin; and nearest and dearest friends and neighbors, Grace and Jerry Smith.



He was preceded in death by his father Arthur Reese Tracey Sr and step-father, Vern F. vanNoppen.



The family would like to thank the Medical ICU staff of Riverside Regional Medical Center and especially Dr. Eric Chou, his cardiologist for the excellent care that he received while there.



A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 12, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.



We hope you are mowing lawns and riding a Harley in Heaven!



