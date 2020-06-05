Chesapeake native and class of 1969 George Washington Carver High School graduate Arthur Whitmore was born on September 6th 1951 at Community Hospital in Norfolk County. Arthur was a lover of life and a passionate spirit. He graduated from Norfolk State University where he was named an All American and Offensive Lineman of the Year. He owned several businesses in Chesapeake including Rae-Bo's ice cream trucks and Rae-Bo's restaurant and arcade. Art and his wife Evonne Whitmore later moved to Kent, Ohio where he had a successful two decade long career as an addiction specialist and mental health therapist.
Art was also a lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He was initiated into the Epsilon Zeta Chapter (Norfolk State University) in May 1972, several years later in April 1981 he became a charter member of the Chesapeake-Virginia Beach Alumni Chapter and when he moved to Georgia he became an active member of the Alpharetta/Smyrna, Georgia Alumni Chapter. Art peacefully passed away on May 27th 2020 near his home just outside of Atlanta, Ga.
Art is survived by his children Lathan McKinley Whitmore and Lauren Rae Powers, Grandchildren Jackson Mckinley Powers (7) and Langston Ray Powers (4); Mother Dorothy Whitmore; Brother Alphonza Whitmore, Jr. and Sisters Angela Whitmore and Stacey Whitmore Horner; Nieces Raven Bell, Jalen Whitmore and Aaliyah Whitmore; Nephews Alphonza Whitmore, III, Joey Whitmore, Joey J. Whitmore and Brian Whitmore. He was preceded in death by his wife Evonne H. Whitmore and his sister Brenda Whitmore Smith.
In lieu of flowers his children ask that you make donations in honor of Arthur Whitmore to the Arthur Whitmore Scholarship Fund. The scholarship will be a book scholarship made available at all HBCU's beginning the 2020 academic year. Please go to www.arthurwhitmorescholarship.com to make donations.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 5, 2020.