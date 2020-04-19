|
Ashley Adams Parker, 70, of Smithfield passed away on April 15, 2020. He was the son of the late William Myrtland Parker, Jr and Margaret Grizell Adams Parker. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joanna Sue Argenbright Parker; daughters, Lauren Gaskins (Dusty) and Anna Parker; granddaughter, Sadie Rose Gaskins; sister, Meg Parker (Gary); brother, William M. Parker, III; a nephew, Steven Nunnally; and his beloved dog Tucker. Mr. Parker loved the outdoors, and especially enjoyed his time on the family farm, hunting and fishing, along with trips to Cape Hatteras, the Eastern Shore and the mountains. The family would especially like to thank the staff at The Garden at Magnolia Manor in Smithfield. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Assoc, or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, www.cbf.org. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 19, 2020