Ashley Duane Page, 83, went peacefully into the arms of his Savior on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Louise Patrick Page; father, Chester Hayden Page; and son-in-law Stephen Powell.
Ashley is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan Moore Page; daughters, Brenda Page, Sarah Powell, Susan "Me Too" Saunders (John); brother, Donald Page (Carol); grandchildren, Marie (George), Jason (Christina), Amanda (Brit), Elizabeth (Greg), Melissa Ashley (Sam), Michael, and Kristina; great-grandchildren, George Earl, Kayla, Max, Gracie, Maddie, Jacob, Cora, Caroline, and Teddy. He cherished his many friends with Robert Evans holding a special place in his heart.
He was a member of Emmaus Baptist Church and loved his Lord and Savior. Over the last few years, he and his wife Joan gave out many crosses that he hand carved – this was his way of spreading God's word.
Ashley was a model maker at NASA for 35 years. He retired in 1991 to spend time doing the things he loved: fishing, hunting and most important, his family time. He always had a project going in his workshop and loved teaching and helping others. He was affectionately known as "Cuz Too" by his friends and workmates. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and beloved wife.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Emmaus Baptist Church, by Pastors Scott Wade, Bubba Wilson, and Ben Wilson, with a burial immediately following at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. Many thanks to his doctors, nurses, and caregivers In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Poquoson Rescue Squad and Riverside Hospice. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 29, 2020