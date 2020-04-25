|
|
Ashley G. Routten, 49, passed away unexpectedly on April 20, 2020. Born April 29, 1970, he was the son of Irving Guy "Junie" Routten, Jr. and the late Lynda S. Routten. A lifelong Fox Hill resident, he was a 1990 graduate of Kecoughtan High School. He worked for various companies doing drywall and other jobs and had currently been employed at the Newport News Shipyard for the last 14 years doing assembly work in the M53 Repair Machine Shop. He attended Fox Hill Central United Methodist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and biking.
Ashley leaves behind to cherish his memories with great sadness a daughter, Alexis N. Routten whom he lovingly referred to as Peanut; his Little Bitty, Zoey; his dog, Griffin; a brother, TC Routten and his wife, Lori; a nephew, Clay Routten; his good friend, Brandi; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be private. Please visit www.rhaydensmith.com for updated public service information at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Clark Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Rouseau, 6 Riding Path, Hampton, VA 23669.
Published in Daily Press from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020