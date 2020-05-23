Ashton Meredith Felts Jr.
1947 - 2020
Berlin, VA – Ashton Meredith Felts, Jr. (Mert Felts), 72, of Berlin, VA passed away surrounded by the love of his family and the peaceful light of God on May 17, 2020.

Mert was born December 19, 1947 to Louise "Pudden" Taylor Felts and the late Ashton Meredith Felts, Sr. of Berlin, VA. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jean Thompson Felts; his brother John Pate Felts; and his beautiful children, grandchildren, and extended family members and friends.

As a glassblower and chemist, Mert worked with scientific and creative glassware, while running his family farm in the heart of Southampton County. He was a leader in local and state-wide initiatives and touched many lives. A faithful servant of God, Mert was a loyal member of Millfield Baptist Church and will forever be remembered for his deep love of family, friends, and community.

A private service will be held for immediate family. A larger memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 11414 General Mahone Hwy, Wakefield, VA. View Mert's full obituary and post condolences to https://.rwbakerfh.com/obituaries/ashton-meredith-felts-jr.

Published in Daily Press on May 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
R W Baker & Company Funeral Home
11414 General Mahone Hwy
Wakefield, VA 23888
(757) 899-2971
