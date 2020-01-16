|
|
Age 41, born February 19th, 1978, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11th, 2020 at home. He was a graduate of Warwick High School of 1996. Aubrey was a hard worker with a beautiful heart and kind spirit. He is survived by his mother Victoria Redcross, Stepfather Maxwell Redcross, Father Aubrey Salley Sr., Stepmother Ursula Salley, his son Aubrey McKinely Spence, Step-daughter Zariah Spence, His sister Monique Redcross, Step-sister Ashley Adams and many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. The Funeral Service will be held Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at 10 am at the Newport News Church Of Christ, 5956 Jefferson Ave, Newport News, VA, 23605. On the corner of 72nd street and Jefferson. His visitation will take place Friday, January 17th, 5pm-7pm @ Fitchett Funeral Home, 1821 Liberty Street, Chesapeake, Virginia
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 16, 2020