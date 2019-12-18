|
|
Audrey Anne Breen, age 88, of Newport News, VA, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was born in Wilmington, NC. A short time later, the family moved to Rocky Mount, NC. After graduating from Rocky Mount High School, Audrey moved to Hampton, VA, where she began her career with C&P Telephone Company that would span over two decades.
In 1952, Audrey Anne married Carl Edward Breen. Audrey and Carl will always be remembered for their highly successful restaurant, Fisherman's Wharf, in Hampton, which opened in 1977, with a second location that opened in Norfolk in 1986.
Audrey's love for travel took her to many interesting places. Among her favorites were Alaska in 2002 and Israel in 2008. While traveling or at home, her insatiable desire for reading always kept books within an arm's reach of her. Her most beloved book was her Bible. Liberty Live was her church home for the past 25 years. Audrey's uncompromising faith in God, her love for her family, and her love for her church were the constants in her life.
Audrey Anne Breen was preceded in death by her late husband, Carl Edward Breen; her daughter-in-law, Lisa Breen; and her grandson, Matthew Pitsilides. Audrey Anne is survived by her five children; a daughter, Sherry Breen Pitsilides, and her husband, George, of Virginia Beach; a son, Steven Edward Breen of Newport News; a daughter, Robin Breen Gaita, and her husband, Joe, of Fredericksburg, VA; a son, Mark Breen of Yorktown; and a daughter, Sandy Breen Bonilla, and her husband, Terry, also of Yorktown. Audrey, affectionately known as EMaw to her nineteen grandchildren and her twenty-five greatgrandchildren, will be greatly missed.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666. Funeral service will immediately follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Liberty Baptist Church.
The family would like to acknowledge her passionate caregivers and thank them for their outstanding care. To Rhonda, Cathy, Cheryl, Maria, Colleen and Jaleesa, along with the ladies at Riverside Hospice, Thank You, and may God bless you abundantly.
Friends and family are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh to share fond memories and words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 18, 2019