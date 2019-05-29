Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Audrey Carol Piggott Bowman

Audrey Carol Piggott Bowman Obituary
Audrey Bowman life's journey began on December 1, 1931. She departed this life unexpectantly on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in her home. She leaves to cherish her blessed memories her daughters, Edythe Ashlock-Bundy (Floyd) and Deborah Parham; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.A funeral service, celebrating her life, will be held, 1:00 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, in Shiloh Baptist Church. Mrs. Bowman may be viewed only in the church on Friday, beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the hour of her service. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019
