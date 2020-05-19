Audrey Elizabeth Ferguson Lee, 96, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born and raised in Phoebus, she graduated from Hampton High School where she played trombone in the band. She worked for Bender's Toys and Gifts for many years before going to work for Leggett's Department Store in downtown Hampton. In her later years she worked at Shelton on the Bay and at Dominion Village. She had been a member of the Women's Club of Phoebus and enjoyed square dancing and sunbathing.



Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn A. "Cookie" Brown and husband, Alan and Sharon "Sherrie" Finch and husband, Mike; five grandchildren, Kelly Roberts, Deborah Stone, Brian Brown, Kim Perkins, and Amy Wolverton; thirteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.



A family only graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 21, 2020 and may be viewed by visiting the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Facebook page.



Memorials may be made to the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters.



