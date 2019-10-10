|
|
Audrey Griffin Spruill Stokes, 91, passed away peacefully in Smithfield, VA on October 8, 2019. Audrey was born in Isle of Wight County on July 9, 1928 and lived there her entire life. In 1946 she graduated from Smithfield High School and married Clayton A. Spruill, her husband of 57 years. Audrey worked in the office of V.W. Joyner and Co. and later began a 30 year career at The Bank of Smithfield from which she retired as assistant vice – president in 1980. She lived her life as a devout and generous Christian who was a very good friend to many. She was a former member of Whitehead's Grove Baptist Church for many years, and a current member of Central Hill Baptist Church. She was also a member of The Daughters of the American Revolution. Audrey is survived by her daughter Dianne Stallings (Tommy), grandson T. Craig Stallings (Susan), granddaughter Suzanne Bosin (Kevin); great-granddaughters Hayley and Alaina Stallings, and Zoe, Ailysa, and Imelia Bosin; sisters Helen G. Barrett and Elizabeth G. Curtis; sisters-in-law Joyce Lee Kallaher and Lillian Spruill; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Clayton A. Spruill and second husband Chesley Stokes, parents Bernard S. and Ella P. Griffin, brothers Bernard S. Griffin Jr. and Harold A. Griffin; and several sisters- and brothers- in law. The family would like to thank Audrey's dedicated and loving caregiver of 5 years Angie Rowland and Riverside Hospice for their support. A funeral service will be held at Little's Funeral Home on Saturday, October 12th at 2:00 pm. Following the service, Audrey will be laid to rest beside her first husband in St. Luke's Memorial Park. A visitation will be held at Little's Funeral Home, Smithfield on Friday, October 11th from 6-8 p.m. In lieu of Flowers memorial donations may be made to Western Tidewater Free Clinic, 2019 Meade Pkwy, Suffolk, VA 23434, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or The Union Mission Ministries, P.O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514. Online condolences may be registered at www.littlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019