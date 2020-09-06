Audrey Mallory Carter, 89, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2020 surrounded by her family. Audrey was a resident of Newport News, Virginia.
Audrey was born in Hampton, Va. on December 27, 1930, and graduated from Hampton High School. After graduating, she was employed by Noland Company where she met Kinston Randolph Carter (Randy). The two were married in 1951 and built a beautiful life together for 52 years. Audrey was a devoted member of Hidenwood Presbyterian Church where she served her faith as chairwoman of the bereavement committee, flower guild chair and an active member of the Chapel Sunday School Class. She was a former member of Eastern Star, a dedicated member of PEO Chapter AG and in her leisure time was a member of the Warwick Yacht and Country Club. Audrey was often seen on the courts as a talented, passionate tennis player and enjoyed climbing the ladies tennis league ladder, finding joy in playing matches with friends. Audrey was an avid home gardener, enjoyed working in her yard and visiting with neighbors on the patio. Audrey and Randy were dedicated and loyal friends to many, with whom endless memories were made traveling, barbequing and playing bridge. She was a loving wife and mother, but was happiest when surrounded by her entire family, especially her three grandchildren.
Audrey's heavenly welcoming party include parents, William and Eva Mallory, her husband, Kinston Randolph Carter (Randy) and great-grandson Kinston Carter Wilks. Carrying her memory and legacy on in life are three loving daughters, Deborah C. Spence of Newport News, Sandra C. Jones (Bill) of Roanoke and Karen Carter-Wilks (Joel) of San Antonio; three grandchildren, Jennifer C. Jones of Roanoke, Adam T. Wilks (Ashley) of San Antonio and Ryan C. Wilks of Chicago; one great-grandson Shepherd J. Wilks; sister, Doris M. Lennon of Mathews; and several nieces and nephews.
Rev. Charles Tucker will lead a graveside service at Peninsula Memorial Park on Tuesday, September 8 at 11a.m. Social distancing will be required. At a later date when it is safe, a Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Hidenwood Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alzheimers org). The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the staff and nurses of Warwick Forest for their dedicated and constant loving care of our mother.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.