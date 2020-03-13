|
Audrey "Pat" Thomas, 65, departed this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Vachel Thomas; son, Brian Thomas; significant other, Willie Stinson; other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020