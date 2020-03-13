Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Interment
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Hampton Memorial Gardens

Audrey P. Thomas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey P. Thomas Obituary
Audrey "Pat" Thomas, 65, departed this life on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Vachel Thomas; son, Brian Thomas; significant other, Willie Stinson; other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be at 12 p.m., Monday, March 16, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -