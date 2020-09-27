Audrey Phillips Curtis, the widow of the late Alfred K. Curtis, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. She was a life-long resident of the Peninsula, living in Newport News, Hampton, and Yorktown. Audrey worked in the Ship Repair Department of the Newport News Shipyard and she served as Church Secretary for Trinity Lutheran Church. She retired in 1986 as the Cafeteria Manager at Ferguson High School.Audrey was a member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church and was an active member serving in many capacities, including Nelms Sunday School Class, United Methodist Women, and Chairman of Homebound Ministry. She was a pledge in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in 1955 – at the time of her death, she was an active member of the Lambda Master Chapter. Audrey held many offices including President of Peninsula Council and was recognized by being chosen Chapter and Peninsula Woman of the Year.Audrey is survived by two sons: Richard Curtis (Kerri) of Huntsville, AL and Robert Curtis of Westminister, CA; four grandchildren: Angela Cole of Fayetteville, GA, Kelly Swaney of Norwell, MA, Audrey Boyd of Madison, AL and Kenneth Curtis of Westminister, CA; five great-grandchildren: Breana Swaney of Boston, MA and Tommy Swaney of Norwell, MA; Ashlyn and Abigayle Cole of Fayetteville, GA; and Rylin Boyd of Madison, AL; one brother, Clifford E. Smith (Thelma) of Madison, AL; and many loving nieces, nephews, and long-time friends.A graveside service will be held on Sunday, October 4 at 1:00 p.m. in Peninsula Memorial Park. Out of respect for the safety of her family and friends and the many front-line healthcare workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a Memorial Service is not planned at this time.Memorials may be made to the Food Pantry of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, 1024 Harpersville Rd., Newport News, VA 23601.Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.