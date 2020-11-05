1/1
Audrey Stutts Wiggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey Stutts Wiggs, 88, of Newport News, went to her eternal resting place on November 3, 2020. She was born in Robbins, NC in 1932. Audrey graduated from High Point University in 1954 and became a teacher in North Carolina. She later paused her career to raise her children, then resumed teaching in Virginia where she taught typing and business administration for 19 years at Menchville High School, until retiring in 1993. She was devoted to her students and made life-long friends with her fellow teachers.

Audrey has been a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1970, where she served as a lay speaker and lay leader. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Newport News Retired Teachers, Woman's Club of Newport News, and the Alice Applewhite Garden Club.

She enjoyed volunteering at The Ferguson Center. Audrey was very artistic and loved to paint. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and they took several cruises and toured many countries. Audrey visited all but two of the 50 states. The beach was her favorite place and she looked forward to annual visits to Duck and Kitty Hawk, NC.

Audrey was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank D. Wiggs, and her parents, Herbert C. Stutts and Mattie Stutts. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Donald Wiggs (Francy) of Virginia Beach and daughter, Harriet Tomaseski (Rob) of Hampton; granddaughter, Ashley Egerton (Parker IV), and great-grandson, Parker V of Riverside, CA, grandchildren, Danielle Van Aken, Aimee Mayer and Leah Shirley of Virginia Beach, Michelle Van Aken of San Jose, CA, Erin Band of Atlanta, GA, Michael Brown of Boston, MA, and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Madison, Tyler, Spencer, Devin, Gavin, Erica, Mia, Cameron, and Chloe. She is also survived by her sister, Gayle Manahan (Patrick) of Greensboro, NC, brother-in-law, Billy Wiggs of Smithfield NC, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Wiggs of Denton, TX, and ten very special nieces and their families.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Hidenwood and Riverside Regional Medical Center for their care and support.

Friends and family may pay their respects to Audrey on Friday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Hank Teague, will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Facial masks and social distancing will be required at both.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 - 04:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved