Audrey Stutts Wiggs, 88, of Newport News, went to her eternal resting place on November 3, 2020. She was born in Robbins, NC in 1932. Audrey graduated from High Point University in 1954 and became a teacher in North Carolina. She later paused her career to raise her children, then resumed teaching in Virginia where she taught typing and business administration for 19 years at Menchville High School, until retiring in 1993. She was devoted to her students and made life-long friends with her fellow teachers.Audrey has been a member of Grace United Methodist Church since 1970, where she served as a lay speaker and lay leader. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Newport News Retired Teachers, Woman's Club of Newport News, and the Alice Applewhite Garden Club.She enjoyed volunteering at The Ferguson Center. Audrey was very artistic and loved to paint. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and they took several cruises and toured many countries. Audrey visited all but two of the 50 states. The beach was her favorite place and she looked forward to annual visits to Duck and Kitty Hawk, NC.Audrey was preceded in death by her loving husband of 65 years, Frank D. Wiggs, and her parents, Herbert C. Stutts and Mattie Stutts. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Donald Wiggs (Francy) of Virginia Beach and daughter, Harriet Tomaseski (Rob) of Hampton; granddaughter, Ashley Egerton (Parker IV), and great-grandson, Parker V of Riverside, CA, grandchildren, Danielle Van Aken, Aimee Mayer and Leah Shirley of Virginia Beach, Michelle Van Aken of San Jose, CA, Erin Band of Atlanta, GA, Michael Brown of Boston, MA, and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Madison, Tyler, Spencer, Devin, Gavin, Erica, Mia, Cameron, and Chloe. She is also survived by her sister, Gayle Manahan (Patrick) of Greensboro, NC, brother-in-law, Billy Wiggs of Smithfield NC, and sister-in-law, Bonnie Wiggs of Denton, TX, and ten very special nieces and their families.The family would like to thank the staff at The Hidenwood and Riverside Regional Medical Center for their care and support.Friends and family may pay their respects to Audrey on Friday, November 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. A graveside service, officiated by Pastor Hank Teague, will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Memorial Park.Facial masks and social distancing will be required at both.