Augusta Nickel of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, August 28th. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of German immigrants, Karl and Rosa Mauder.
She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hunter College, where she was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. Professionally, she served as the Executive Assistant to the President of Metallurg, Inc., working on-site in the company's offices throughout Europe and the Middle East, which ultimately led to a role of running her own trading department in the company.
Augusta and her husband, Michael, lived in New York; Siesta Key, Florida; and in Williamsburg, Virginia, in the communities of Ford's Colony and later Windsor Meade.
Augusta is survived by her husband of 55 years, Captain Michael L. Nickel; her daughter, Karen Nickel (Michael) Anhalt; son, Steven (Tammy) Nickel; granddaughter, Amalia Anhalt; and grandson, Alexander Nickel.
Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 2, 2019